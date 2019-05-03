Public invited to celebrate County History at the 12th annual ‘A Weekend in Old Monmouth’ Tour

FREEHOLD, NJ – The annual “Weekend in Old Monmouth” returns with 50 historic sites throughout Monmouth County opening their doors, with fees waived, to visitors interested in local history from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

“Weekend in Old Monmouth is the perfect event for all to learn about our County’s rich history and diverse architecture,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the County’s Historical Commission. “For the weekend of this tour, the entrance fees at these historic sites are waived allowing special access to residents and visitors who are interested in Monmouth County History.”

The five sites added to the 2019 Weekend in Old Monmouth tour are:

Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Freehold

Squan Village Historical Society, Manasquan

Old Brick Reformed Church, Marlboro

T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Red Bank

The sites on the tour are generally operated independently. The self-guided tour has recommended routes that guide history buffs’ travel by foot, bicycle or car to the various site locations. To start planning your route, preview the tour sites on the County’s website at www.VisitMonmouth.com.

Additionally, the historic sites can be viewed on a smart phone or computer through the downloadable tour book with map and links to the virtual tour. The virtual tour uses Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, which precisely locates sites. Residents and visitors can view and learn about each site and access the four suggested self-guided tours on the interactive map.

The annual Weekend in Old Monmouth tour is coordinated by the Monmouth County Historical Commission. The Historical Commission, which was established by the Board of Chosen Freeholders in 1988, is dedicated to the preservation of the County’s rich, historic heritage. As advocates for the preservation of historic properties, sites and projects, the Commission encourages citizens to be involved as well.

In addition to Weekend in Old Monmouth, the Historical Commission provides matching grants for municipal and non-profit historic preservation projects and historic programming, recognizes individuals and groups for efforts to preserve historic sites and resources and offers an essay contest for fifth-grade students.

The complete list of 2019 Weekend in Old Monmouth sites is as follows:

Keyport Historical Society, Keyport

Keyport Fire Museum & Education Center, Keyport

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

Dr. Cooke’s Medical Office, Holmdel

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

Old First Church, Middletown

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Seabrook-Wilson House, Port Monmouth/Middletown

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Twin Lights, Highlands

Seabright Lawn Tennis & Cricket Club, Rumson

First Presbyterian Church, Rumson

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Red Bank Woman’s Club, Red Bank

T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank

Allen House, Shrewsbury

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury

Christ Church, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Historical Museum Municipal Complex, Shrewsbury

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Eatontown Historical Museum Read House, Eatontown

Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Great Auditorium, Neptune

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune

Spring Lake Historical Society Museum, Spring Lake

St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake

National Guard Militia Museum, Sea Girt

Squan Village Historical Society, Manasquan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall

InfoAge Science Center, Wall

Allaire Historic Village, Farmingdale

Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold

Roosevelt Borough Historic District, Roosevelt

Baird House, Millstone

Village Inn, Englishtown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Craig House, Freehold Township

Oakley Farm, Freehold Township

Jewish Heritage, Freehold Township

Covenhoven House, Freehold

Saint Peter’s Church, Freehold

Monmouth County Historical Association (MCHA) Museum, Freehold

Montrose School House, Colts Neck

Old Brick Reformed Church, Marlboro