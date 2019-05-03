The Latest: House chair vows to fund New York rail tunnel

NEW YORK (AP) — The chairman of a House transportation committee says he’ll get a new rail tunnel built between New Jersey and New York even if it takes legislative maneuvering.

Oregon Democrat Peter DeFazio is touring the 109-year-old Hudson River tunnel and other New York-area rail infrastructure with members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The $13 billion project to build a new tunnel is mired in a funding dispute between New Jersey, New York and President Donald Trump’s administration. It’s also been waiting more than a year for final environmental approval from the federal government. DeFazio said Thursday the House could deem the project environmentally approved and proceed.The delegation’s visit came on the same day Amtrak announced service reductions at Penn Station this summer to accommodate repairs to aging tracks and equipment.