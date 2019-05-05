Hamish Anderson – What You Do To Me

Hamish Anderson: A student of the three Kings (Albert, BB and Freddie), Peter Green and Keith Richards with influences of Jeff Buckley and Tom Petty. Named one of Total Guitar’s: Top 10 Best New Guitarists in 2018 two years after being named one of Yahoo! Music’s “Top Ten Best New Artist,” Australia’s roots rock artist, Hamish Anderson is teeing up his new album, Out of My Head, releasing in May 2019 on all formats. In 2016, Hamish released his critically acclaimed debut album, Trouble produced by Grammy Winner Jim Scott. He supported the album with 11 performances at SXSW (2017); opened for BB King, Vintage Trouble, Drive By Truckers, Jared & The Mill, Low Cut Connie; and toured the US while appearing at US festivals such as BottleRock, Firefly, Echo Park Rising, Mountain Jam, High Sierra, Big Blues Bender, Summerfest, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival and Canada’s RBC Bluesfest Ottawa. He’s a Taco Bell “Feed the Beat” artist and was featured on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic with his single, “U”, which was profiled also on NPR Music’s Heavy Rotation along with the entire album, Trouble.

facebook.com/hamishandersonmusic/

hamishandersonmusic.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)