New Jersey enacts pair of laws aimed at helping the homeless

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is boosting taxpayer-financed aid for the homeless under a pair of bills Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law.

One law sets up an Office of Homelessness Prevention to coordinate efforts across state government departments. The measure sets aside $3 million for the effort. The other law expands access to emergency-assistance benefits for the homeless. It says a 12-month limit of accessing those benefits resets after seven years, with a 24-month cumulative limit. That measure calls for no more than $20 million to be spent in new aid and allocates $5 million for case management. The laws were signed Tuesday. Their backers hail them as long-awaited efforts to address a complex problem. Opponents argue that more bureaucracy isn’t needed.