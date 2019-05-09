County to launch traffic study on Newman Springs Road

RED BANK, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone has authorized a traffic study, on Newman Springs Road (County Road 520) at the intersections of Knight Street and Munson Place, to address concerns of local area residents.

The traffic study for potential improvements will be conducted by Monmouth County engineers and is anticipated to begin Monday, May 13. “The goal of this study is to find out if any traffic modifications need to be made in the area,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is the County’s top priority.” The traffic study will include automated and manual counts, which will monitor turning movements on to Newman Springs Road, as well as pedestrian activities. “We will begin the study next week to ensure we capture school traffic in the area and we will also obtain summer counts to ensure we have a complete picture of road conditions before concluding the study,” said Director Arnone. The study is anticipated to be completed by early fall of this year at which time the recommendations will be brought to the municipality. The County maintains about 1,000 lane miles of roads, 35 building complexes and the Belford Ferry Terminal along with assisting municipalities.