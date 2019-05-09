Surfers rescue deer from ocean off New Jersey beach

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — Surfers helped rescue a deer from the ocean off a New Jersey beach.

Drew Inman tells the Asbury Park Press the deer sprinted into the surf in Belmar on Tuesday and began to struggle in the cold water. Inman says that’s when a group of surfers went around jetty rocks to force the deer to shore. Inman says it took the surfers about 30 minutes before one cradled the deer and brought it back to the beach. The deer tried to run back into the ocean before it was chased off.