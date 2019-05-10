NJ Transit replacing power stations damaged by Sandy

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is replacing two electrical power substations near the ocean that were damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

The transit agency on Wednesday approved contracts totaling $23.7 million to build a new storm-resistant electrical substation at the Bay Head rail yard that is part of the North Jersey Coast Line. The October 2012 storm flooded the rail yard, a few blocks from the ocean. Two existing substations damaged by corrosive salt water are being replaced with one new one. The new equipment will be elevated to keep it away from storm surges. The new fixture also will get protective encasing material. Substations help supply electric power to overhead power wires and the rail yard and equipment facilities’ systems.

Most of the existing ones are vulnerable to flooding.