Matthew Logan Vasquez – Ghostwriters

Best-known as the co-founder and frontman for shape-shifting heartland indie rockers Delta Spirit, Matthew Logan Vasquez’s fiery delivery and thought-provoking lyrics draw from a huge and versatile well of influences, including Gram Parsons, Kurt Cobain, Neil Young, and Iggy Pop.

As a solo artist, he juggles elements of indie rock, electronic pop, R&B, and soulful Americana, flirting with despondency, but ultimately succumbing to beatitude, especially on 2017’s home recorded, yet vibrant sophomore effort, Does What He Wants. Vazquez is also a member of indie-rock supergroups Middle Brother and Glorietta.13

