Kansas college agrees to outside probe after player’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college has agreed to an independent investigation into the heatstroke death last year of a football player who collapsed after the first day of conditioning practice.

Trustees for Garden City Community College voted Tuesday evening to authorize the outside probe into the death of 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth of Neptune, New Jersey. The move came after the college faced mounting pressure, including calls by New Jersey’s U.S. House delegation for an investigation.

Bradforth was found unconscious outside his dorm room on Aug. 1 after practice. He died later that night at a hospital.

His mother, Joanne Atkins-Ingram, said Wednesday that she’s hoping the investigation will finally let her know her son’s last moments. She said she hopes investigators find out what went wrong and how to correct it.