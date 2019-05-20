The Boxmasters – I Wanna Go Where You Go

In late 2017 and 2018, The Boxmasters had the honor to team up with legendary Engineer/Producer Geoff Emerick for an album that Geoff has called, “One of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on since The Beatles.” The album “Speck” will be released on June 7th through KeenTone Records /Thirty Tigers. Sadly, before “Speck” was formally released, Geoff passed away. Known for taking over the engineer’s chair on The Beatle’s albums “Revolver,” “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and more, Geoff added a familiar sonic touch to the sound of The Boxmasters, who have been unapologetic Beatles and British Invasion fans. His work on albums by Badfinger, The Zombies, America and Paul McCartney, among many others, have always been huge influences on The Boxmasters. Sonically “Speck” touches on all of The Boxmaster’s influences, including The Beatles, The Byrds and Big Star but there are new sonic touches as well. Ukulele, cardboard boxes and the Beatle’s famous “tea towels on the drums” trick pop up on songs throughout the album. “Geoff really did an amazing job on the mixing of this album and did it in a way that you recognize sounds you’ve known all of your life, but at that same time are in a new way. And I really loved being able to sit back and enjoy the mixes of an album instead of sweating every tiny detail of every song,” says J.D., who typically mixes all of The Boxmaster’s material.

