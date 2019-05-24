Pat Guadagno & Steven Delopoulos (23 May 2019)

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|10:56 PM
|Beck
|Looking For A Sign
|10:53 PM
|Calexico and Iron & Wine
|Father Mountain
|10:49 PM
|Craig Finn
|Preludes
|10:46 PM
|Ride
|Future Love
|10:42 PM
|The Inmates
|Dirty Water
|10:38 PM
|Pepper
|Warning
|10:33 PM
|Nils Lofgren
|For Your Love
|10:29 PM
|Keller Williams
|Life
|10:24 PM
|Blitzen Trapper
|Thirsty Man
|10:20 PM
|Meat Puppets
|Warranty
|10:13 PM
|Cautious Clay
|Sidewinder
|10:08 PM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|I Will Possess Your Heart
|10:06 PM
|Bailen
|I Was Wrong
|10:02 PM
|Backyard Tire Fire
|Brady
|9:55 PM
|The Verve Pipe
|Never Let You Down
|9:51 PM
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|Read My Mind
|9:47 PM
|The Shins
|Half A Million Flipped
|9:44 PM
|JR JR
|Big Bear Mountain
|9:40 PM
|Curtis Harding
|Need Your Love edit
|9:36 PM
|Josh Ritter
|Losing Battles
|9:32 PM
|Graham Parker
|White Honey
|9:29 PM
|King Khan And The Shrines
|Born To Die
|9:22 PM
|Matthew Logan Vasquez
|Ghostwriters
|9:18 PM
|Dire Straits
|Solid Rock
|9:12 PM
|Temple of the Dog
|Times of Trouble
|9:07 PM
|Trey Anastasio
|Ghost Of The Forest
|9:03 PM
|James Maddock
|Another Life
|9:00 PM
|Devon Gilfillian
|Get Out And Get It
|8:56 PM
|American Scarecrows
|Cheshire
|8:53 PM
|Echo In The Canyon ft Jakob Dylan
|Go Where You Wanna Go
|8:49 PM
|Shawn Mullins
|Beautiful Wreck
|8:46 PM
|Jeff Tweedy
|Family Ghost
|8:41 PM
|O.A.R.
|Shattered Turn The Car Around
|8:37 PM
|Los Coast
|Monsters
|8:34 PM
|The Plimsouls
|A Million Miles Away
|8:29 PM
|TV On The Radio
|Trouble
|8:21 PM
|The Inoculated Canaries
|Who Are You
|8:18 PM
|Badfinger
|Day After Day
|8:14 PM
|The Lumineers
|Gloria
|8:10 PM
|John Mellencamp
|Jackie Brown
|8:06 PM
|Nick Waterhouse
|I Feel An Urge Coming On
|8:03 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|Little Lies
|7:59 PM
|Lenny Kravitz
|Fly Away
|7:55 PM
|Cass McCombs
|Sleeping Volcanoes
|7:47 PM
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Voodoo Chile Slight Return
|7:39 PM
|Brian Fallon
|A Wonderful Life
|7:36 PM
|The Black Keys
|Lo/Hi
|7:31 PM
|Neil Young
|Southern Man
|7:24 PM
|Novo Combo
|City Bound E Train
|7:20 PM
|Citizen Cope
|Hours On End
|7:15 PM
|Rose Of The West
|Roads
|7:11 PM
|Fastball
|The Way
|7:06 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Woman Like You
|7:04 PM
|Razorlight
|Wire To Wire
|6:58 PM
|Jai Uttal
|Be With You
|6:55 PM
|Orville Peck
|Turn To Hate
|6:47 PM
|Courtney Barnett
|Everybody Here Hates You
|6:42 PM
|Foo Fighters
|Iron Rooster
|6:34 PM
|Little Feat w/ Chris Robinson
|Oh Atlanta
|6:30 PM
|Patti Smith
|Jubilee
|6:25 PM
|Lindi Ortega
|Hard As This
|6:19 PM
|Peter Gabriel
|This Is Party Man
|6:13 PM
|Bruce Springsteen
|Hello Sunshine
|6:10 PM
|The Who
|Behind Blue Eyes
|6:05 PM
|Dylan LeBlanc
|Renegade
|6:03 PM
|Sulk
|No Illusions
|5:59 PM
|Ginger Snaps
|Phat Kids
|5:55 PM
|Rhett Miller
|Most In The Summertime
|5:51 PM
|Peter Frampton Band w/ Kim Wilson
|I Just Wanna Make Love To You
|5:46 PM
|The Boomtown Rats
|Rat Trap
|5:43 PM
|Stephen Malkmus
|Rushing The Acid Frat
|5:39 PM
|Dogs Die In Hot Cars
|Godhopping
|5:35 PM
|Beck
|Saw Lightning
|5:31 PM
|Big Head Todd and The Monsters
|Wishing Well
|5:19 PM
|Trapper Schoepp
|Drive Thru Divorce
|5:15 PM
|Pete Yorn
|The Man
|5:11 PM
|Daddy Long Legs
|Pink Lemonade
|5:06 PM
|JJ Cale (w/ Eric Clapton)
|Roll On
|5:04 PM
|Bailen
|I Was Wrong
|5:00 PM
|Jeb Loy Nichols
|Heaven Right Here
|4:57 PM
|The Kooks
|It Was London
|4:52 PM
|Jenny Lewis
|Red Bull And Hennessy
|4:48 PM
|Dawes
|Living In The Future
|4:45 PM
|Ida Mae
|Reaching
|4:39 PM
|Glen Hansard (of The Frames)
|Trying To Pull Myself Away
|4:35 PM
|Tyler Ramsey
|A Dream Of Home
|4:33 PM
|The English Beat
|Twist and Crawl
|4:31 PM
|Paul Weller
|Wake Up The Nation
|4:26 PM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|Mr. Jones
|4:22 PM
|Finlay Morton
|Scary Monsters
|4:19 PM
|Quaker City Night Hawks
|Suit In The Back
|4:14 PM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Bad Case
|4:10 PM
|Gomez
|See The World
|4:06 PM
|Josh Ritter
|Losing Battles
|4:03 PM
|The Front Bottoms
|Raining
|3:59 PM
|Lloyd Cole & The Commotions
|Down On Mission Street
|3:54 PM
|Ona
|Summer Candy
|3:50 PM
|The Posies
|Suddenly Mary
|3:47 PM
|JR JR
|Big Bear Mountain
|3:42 PM
|Bonnie Raitt
|Need You Tonight
|3:38 PM
|Pepper
|Warning
|3:34 PM
|Phish
|Backwards Down the Number Line
|3:25 PM
|The Strokes
|Reptilia
|3:22 PM
|Spoon
|Rent I Pay
|3:18 PM
|OZWALD
|As The Crow Flies
|3:12 PM
|Ride
|Future Love
|3:08 PM
|Wall of Voodoo
|Mexican Radio
|3:04 PM
|Los Coast
|Monsters
|2:58 PM
|Dar Williams
|Summer Child
|2:55 PM
|Southern Avenue
|Keep On
|2:52 PM
|Morphine
|Cure For Pain
|2:49 PM
|Jade Jackson
|Bottle It Up
|2:40 PM
|Devon Gilfillian
|Get Out And Get It
|2:36 PM
|John Fogerty
|Somebody Help Me
|2:25 PM
|Ray Lamontagne & The Pariah Dogs
|Repo Man
|2:22 PM
|Better Oblivion Community Center
|Dylan Thomas
|2:12 PM
|Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
|What I Am
|2:09 PM
|Eels
|You Are The Shining Light
|2:05 PM
|Nick Waterhouse
|I Feel An Urge Coming On
|2:02 PM
|Childish Gambino
|Have Some Love
|1:59 PM
|The Clash
|I Fought The Law
|1:56 PM
|Pennan Brae
|On The Highway
|1:53 PM
|Briston Maroney
|Caroline
|1:48 PM
|Aerosmith
|Back In The Saddle
|1:45 PM
|The Boxmasters
|I Wanna Go Where You Go
|1:40 PM
|John Hammond
|Push Comes To Shove
