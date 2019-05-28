Authorities ID women killed in minivan crash on family trip

SHELDON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified some of the three people killed in a crash on a New Jersey family’s holiday-weekend road trip in western New York.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the two women killed in Sunday’s wreck in Sheldon were 47-year-old Ondina Castro De La Cruz and 32-year-old Mayelin Brito-Castro. Both were from the Perth Amboy area. The crash also killed a 4-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released. Six other relatives were injured, including four children.The sheriff’s office says the minivan didn’t have child or booster seats. Investigators believe the pickup driver ran a stop sign and hit the minivan.Pickup driver Richard Sawicki was arrested on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and DWI. Relative Patricia Plandowski tells WIVB-TV the 20-year-old Sawicki hasn’t been in trouble before.