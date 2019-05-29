Restaurants invited to join first-ever Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week

FREEHOLD, NJ – All restaurants throughout Monmouth County are invited to participate in the first-ever Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week, which will run from Sunday, July 28 through Sunday, August 4.

“We decided to create a restaurant week that will promote both our local businesses and our local farmers at no cost to them,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The only ‘rule’ is that these restaurants must feature a dish made with ingredients that are grown in Monmouth County. The rest is up to them and we can’t wait to see what creative dishes these chefs come up with.”

Restaurants participating in the Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week must feature at least one dish that is made with ingredients that have been grown in Monmouth County. There are no requirements for pricing or menu selection.

The County’s Division of Economic Development is available to assist restaurants with connecting with local farms.

“This restaurant week is really a great opportunity all-around,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Agriculture. “The County is supporting the outstanding agriculture and produce of our local farms while also supporting the restaurants and their chefs who take that produce and turn it into culinary masterpieces.”

All participating restaurants will be featured on the Grown in Monmouth online directory, promotional items and social media. This online directory not only features restaurants, but also includes farmers markets, community supported agriculture and gardens, produce distributors and more.

Those interested in participating in the first-ever Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week can sign-up by contacting the Monmouth County Division of Economic Development by phone at 732-431-7470 or by email at econdev@visitmonmouth.com.