Search on for survivors after small plane crashes in ocean

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for any survivors after a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Mooney M20J crashed Wednesday morning about 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse. State police say that the plane is in about 18 feet of water and that a recovery is being attempted. Plane owner Lisa Campbell of Air-Mods Flight Training Center at the Trenton-Robbinsville airport says it left the airport, more than 100 miles from the crash site, around 8 a.m. She says the male pilot’s credentials and the aircraft were “all in order.” She says the pilot was a regular customer who flew recreationally. Police say it’s unclear whether there were any passengers.