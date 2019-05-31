Life In Prison plus 20 yrs for killing Red Bank Teacher

An Asbury Park man has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years for his role in the 2009 killing of Red Bank Middle School teacher Jonelle Melton who was found dead in her Neptune City apartment in 2009.

Gregory Jean-Baptiste had the additional 20 years was imposed for Witness Tampering. He along with 2 other men were all found guilty of multiple counts for breaking into the beloved teacher’s apartment. At some point after realizing they were in the wrong apartment, the men brutally murdered Ms. Melton.

