NJ Senate passes bill to expand medical marijuana program

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Senate passed a bill expanding medical marijuana services.

The Senate voted 33-4 on Thursday. The bill would have gone to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk, but last-minute amendments were added so the measure is returning to the Democrat-controlled Assembly.

The Senate also scrapped a vote on legislation to make it easier for convicts to clear their records. Senate President Steve Sweeney says the bill had drafting errors and will be revised.

The effort comes amid stalled legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. Murphy this week declined to say whether he’d support the medical marijuana legislation.

Under the expansion, the number of cultivators’ licenses would increase to 23. Currently, there are six treatment centers, with six more planned.

The measure also establishes a five-person commission to oversee the program.