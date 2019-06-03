Jamestown Revival – This Too Shall Pass



Co-produced by Jamestown Revival and Jamie Mefford (Nathaniel Rateliff, Gregory Alan Isakov), the album was recorded at Ward Lodge Studios overlooking the San Isabel National Forest in Buena Vista, Colorado and includes 10 new songs co-written by Clay and Chance as well as a rendition of The Mama & The Papas’ 1965 classic, “California Dreamin’.” In addition to Clay (vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, harmonica, banjo, steel guitar, bass), Chance (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Mefford (juno, acoustic guitar, banjo, background vocals), San Isabel also features Nick Bearden (bass guitar), Ed Benrock (drums, percussion, background vocals), Psyche Dunkhase (cello), John Gringsby (bass), Dan Reckard (wurlitzer, organ, piano, accordion) and Rachel Sliker (violin, viola). Of the inspiration behind the album, Clay comments, “We wrote this record with sort of an overarching theme, which is cutting out the noise for a minute and maybe stepping away from social media, from the internet and from the complicated, busy nature of most of our lives—and focusing on existing for a minute. If this record inspires people to do a little bit of that, then we would be really happy with that result.”

