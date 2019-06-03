NJ Primary Elections Tuesday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters in Tuesday’s primary will pick Democratic and Republican nominees in the state’s 40 Assembly districts ahead of this fall’s election.

There are four open seats because of incumbent retirements, with one of those being contested.

There are contested races in just under half of the 40 districts.

Among the top-watched contests is in southern New Jersey’s 8th District. Incumbent Republican Joe Howarth lost party backing and is running as supporter of President Donald Trump under a “MAGA” or Make America Great Again slogan.

Democrats currently control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years. Each of the state’s 40 districts elects two members.

The top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will appear on the ballot in the fall.