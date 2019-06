Polls Are Open in NJ.

Polls are open in New Jersey today in all the of state’s 40 legislative districts, where voters will choose two members of the Assembly. There are about 190 county and municipal primaries. Some of those races are more contentions than others, including the spot on the ballot for the Republican for mayor in Little Silver. Robert Neff, who is running for his third term is being challenged by newcomer Rick Brandt. The winners of today’s races will appear on the ballot in November.

Turnout is expected to be low since the top races are for the Assembly. Polls will close at 8 tonight.

Resources:

Need to find your polling place?  Click here

If are experiencing issues at your polling place you can call (877) 658-6837 (877-NJVOTER)

Here is the latest (2018) Voters Bill of Rights (pdf)