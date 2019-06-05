Low Voter Turnout on Primary Day

It was Primary Election Day in New Jersey. Although there is still time for mail-in ballots there was a very low voter turnout. Of the over the 450,000 registered voters in Monmouth County about 25,000 votes were cast. It was a similar ratio in Ocean County. That was due to the State Assembly being the top spots on the ticket and few contested races. One local race did go the incumbent. In Little Silver Robert Neff, who is running for his 3rd term took 75% of the votes in the Boro over newcomer Rick Brandt.