Two Transportation Deaths in Monmouth County Yesterday

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train last night in Holmdel. A NJ Transit spokeswoman told NJ.com the unnamed man was struck by a train that was on it’s way from New York City to Long Branch.

Police in Howell closed down Route 9 for several hours after a Toms River man was struck by a car in the southbound side of the roadway. He died shortly after. The driver, who was also from Toms River stopped and was cooperating with police.