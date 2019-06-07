Firm to reapply for hotly contested natural gas pipeline

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — An Oklahoma company says it will reapply to build a hotly contested pipeline that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania through New Jersey, and under a bay and the ocean to New York.

Tulsa-based Williams Companies says it will reapply for key environmental permits that were rejected Wednesday night by New Jersey regulators.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection rejected the permits without prejudice, meaning the company can reapply.

Thursday morning, the company said it would do that.

Williams says the pipeline is necessary to ensure adequate heating and energy for the New York region.

Environmentalists oppose it, saying it will damage Raritan Bay by stirring up tons of contaminated particles now resting on the bottom and covered by sand.