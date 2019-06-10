Fire in Wharton State Forest not threatening homes

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters are hoping rain will help douse a fire that has consumed 250 acres in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest.

The fire broke out Sunday along the Burlington and Camden County line. It is about 50% contained. The fire is located in a remote part of the forest and no homes are threatened. However, fire crews have been closing roads as they battle the flames.