County releases 2019 Grown in Monmouth Farmers Market Directory

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Division of Economic Development recently updated the 2019 Grown in Monmouth Farmers Market Directory. The Directory will assist 16 local farmers markets located in different regions of the County reach residents and visitors.

“The summer months are an incredibly busy time when residents and visitors enjoy the warm weather and are curious to see what is grown in Monmouth,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “Our goal was to promote farmers markets in our County, at no cost, and show people that they can purchase fresh, quality produce while supporting local businesses.”

The Grown in Monmouth Farmers Market Directory is an interactive map that enables users to pinpoint the exact location as well as contact information for a variety of farmers markets throughout Monmouth County that can be accessed at www.GrowninMonmouth.com.

“Each year, the Grown in Monmouth Program continues to add more local businesses to the initiative and reach more residents and visitors through successful outreach and events,” said Freehold Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Agriculture. “As a long-time supporter of the agricultural community, I am thankful for this opportunity to support businesses who offer locally grown, fresh produce.”

Since 2018, the Farmers Market Directory has grown, adding Pier Village Fresh in Long Branch, Freehold Mall Fresh in Freehold and Marlboro Farmers Market in Marlboro.

Grown in Monmouth is a program designed to help retain and grow the County’s agricultural industry. For more information and directories about local produce, wineries, breweries, farmers markets, restaurants and more, visit www.GrowninMonmouth.com.