Freeholders create “Contract with Monmouth County”

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders passed a resolution pledging the commitments and initiatives of the Freeholders to the citizens of Monmouth County at their workshop meeting held on Thursday, June 13 in Freehold.

“Monmouth County residents deserve a clear vision from their elected officials and the Board of Chosen Freeholders intends on continuing to provide that clarity,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “My fellow Freeholders and I truly believe that Monmouth County is a model of efficiency in government and welcome open communication between the County and its residents.”

“The Contract With Monmouth County was borne of the current environment where political discourse has become increasingly strident and vague,” said Freeholder Gerry P. Scharfenberger, Ph.D. “We felt it important for the residents to know the foundation of our governing philosophy and to reassure them of our commitment to protecting and leading the county they love so much in the manner in which they demand.”

The Board of Chosen Freeholders is making the following commitments to the citizens of Monmouth County through a “Contract with Monmouth County:”

The Board will continue to protect and preserve open space and expand our world class Park System.

Encourage new and expanded development in already developed areas whenever possible.

Provide the best services to the public at the absolute lowest cost.

Lobby the Governor and Legislature to change the onerous property tax system in the State of New Jersey.

Work with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to shift the burden of government from the taxpayers to the private sector through programs, such as the Faith Based Initiative.

Stand up against legislation and State mandates that adversely impact the Monmouth County taxpayers, such as the sanctuary state policy and proposed recreational marijuana legalization.

Work closely with law enforcement to enforce the law and to protect and ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of Monmouth County.

Continue to enhance and improve the County’s leading educational institutions.

Expand the already extensive number of Shared Service agreements between the County and other government entities.

Set the standard for efficiency in government administration for the State of New Jersey.

Provide world class programs through Health and Human Services that contribute to the quality of life for all residents, from early childhood to successful aging.

Keep Monmouth County a desirable place for business and economic growth to expand the commercial tax ratable base.

Work with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to create affordable housing, while advocating for an end to court-mandated housing quotas forced upon municipalities.

Promote patriotism and protect the values and traditions that make Monmouth County “The Place You Want to Be.”

For more information, go to www.VisitMonmouth.com.