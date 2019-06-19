Murphy: ‘All options on table’ on lawmakers’ $38.7B budget

Listen Online
You can listen using our pop-up player or using our streaming links: MP3 or AAC
We are also listed on TuneIn, iTunes, several radio directories, and apps for most smart devices.
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|1:23 PM
|Tame Impala
|Borderline
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:18 PM
|The Weeklings
|I Want You Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:11 PM
|Jackson Browne
|You Know The Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:08 PM
|Bailen
|I Was Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:58 PM
|Pete Townshend & Ronnie Lane
|Street In The City
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:54 PM
|Sharon Van Etten
|Seventeen
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:51 PM
|Echo In The Canyon w/ Jakob Dylan
|You Showed Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:41 PM
|Radiohead
|Fake Plastic Trees
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:37 PM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Kill In The Cure
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:33 PM
|The Temperance Movement
|Take It Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|Cass McCombs
|Sleeping Volcanoes
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:23 PM
|The Arcade Fire
|No Cars Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:19 PM
|Anders Osborne
|Running
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:15 PM
|Madness
|It Must Be Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:11 PM
|Pepper
|Warning
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:05 PM
|Widespread Panic with Derek Trucks
|Wasted Words live
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:02 PM
|The Alarm
|Brighter Than The Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:52 AM
|Alice Cooper
|Billion Dollar Babies
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:47 AM
|The Rolling Stones
|Rocks Off
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:43 AM
|Trapper Schoepp
|Drive Thru Divorce
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:37 AM
|Liam Gallagher
|Shockwave
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:32 AM
|Fatboy Slim
|Praise You
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:29 AM
|Kathleen Edwards
|Back To Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:25 AM
|Yola
|Love All Night Work All Day
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:13 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|Soul Meets Body
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:11 AM
|Steve Earle and the Dukes
|If Mama Coulda Seen Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|11:07 AM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Bad Case
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:59 AM
|John Lee Hooker
|Chill Out Things Gonna Change
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:55 AM
|The Psychedelic Furs
|Love My Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:52 AM
|Charlie Mars
|Beach Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:47 AM
|Grace Potter & The Nocturnals
|Mr. Columbus
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:42 AM
|Peter Gabriel
|Digging in the Dirt
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:38 AM
|Black Pumas
|Black Moon Rising
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:33 AM
|Peter Frampton Band w/ Kim Wilson
|I Just Wanna Make Love To You
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:27 AM
|XTC
|Jason & The Argonauts
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:23 AM
|The End Of America
|Break Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:17 AM
|Ona
|Summer Candy
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:14 AM
|Nirvana
|On A Plain
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:10 AM
|Trey Anastasio
|Traveler
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:06 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Woman Like You
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:58 AM
|Hooverphonic
|2Wicky
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:53 AM
|The Butts Band
|Be With Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:49 AM
|Bat For Lashes
|Daniel
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:45 AM
|Omicron J Trauma
|Leave You Alone
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:38 AM
|Daddy Long Legs
|Winners Circle
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:31 AM
|Bob Marley & The Wailers
|Rastaman Live Up!
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:24 AM
|Jamestown Revival
|Crazy World
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:18 AM
|Fleetwood Mac
|Go Your Own Way
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:14 AM
|Daniel Norgren
|Rolling Rolling Rolling
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:12 AM
|The Black Keys
|Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:09 AM
|Graham Parker
|I Want You Back Alive live
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:06 AM
|Frightened Rabbit and Nataly Dawn
|Beat It
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 AM
|Live
|Lightning Crashes
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:52 AM
|Modest Mouse
|Float On
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:49 AM
|Cautious Clay
|Sidewinder
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:43 AM
|Marc Cohn
|Live Out The String
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:25 AM
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Bad Moon Rising
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:21 AM
|The Nude Party
|Chevrolet Van
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:15 AM
|Grateful Dead
|Till The Morning Comes
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:12 AM
|Bailen
|I Was Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:08 AM
|Los Lobos
|Song Of The Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:57 AM
|J Geils Band
|One Last Kiss
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:49 AM
|Iggy Pop
|Candy w/ Kate Pierson
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:46 AM
|The Lumineers
|Gloria
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:40 AM
|Gorillaz
|Rhinestone Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:37 AM
|The Heavy
|Better as One
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 AM
|Jack Johnson
|Badfish/Boss DJ
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:27 AM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Vasoline
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:25 AM
|Stray Cats
|Cat Fight Over A Dog Like Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:14 AM
|Eddie Vedder
|Hard Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:11 AM
|Nils Lofgren
|Rock Or Not
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:58 AM
|The Smiths
|Sheila Take a Bow
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:54 AM
|Nick Drake
|Hazey Jane II
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:51 AM
|Better Than Ezra
|Good
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:45 AM
|Jeff Tweedy
|Family Ghost
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:37 AM
|The Waterboys
|Where The Action Is
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:34 AM
|Graham Parker
|Saturday Nite Is Dead
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:28 AM
|U2
|Trash, Trampoline, & The Party Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:25 AM
|Seratones
|Gotta Get To Know Ya
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:22 AM
|Sloan
|Keep Swinging Downtown
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:16 AM
|Beck
|Dreams
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:12 AM
|Christone Kingfish Ingram
|Outside Of This Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:59 AM
|JD McPherson
|Fire Bug
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:55 AM
|Low Cut Connie
|Beverly
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:51 AM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Kill In The Cure
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:46 AM
|Willie Nile
|One Guitar
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:43 AM
|Aldous Harding
|The Barrel
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:39 AM
|Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son
|Should Have Called you Up Last Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:34 AM
|OZWALD
|As The Crow Flies
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:32 AM
|The Kinks
|Till the End of the Day
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:28 AM
|Ride
|Future Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:22 AM
|CTZNSHP
|New Brave
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:18 AM
|Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
|State Of The Art
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:15 AM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Bad Case
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:07 AM
|Suzanne Vega
|Solitude Standing
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:55 AM
|Semisonic
|If I Run
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:52 AM
|Blackberry Smoke
|Believe You Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:47 AM
|Jamestown Revival
|This Too Shall Pass
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:44 AM
|Chris Shiflett
|Welcome To Your First Heartache
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:41 AM
|Justin Currie
|Something In That Mess
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:37 AM
|Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom 5
|Shoes
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:26 AM
|Dylan Leblanc
|Domino
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:21 AM
|B.B. King w/ John Lee Hooker
|You Shook Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:16 AM
|Death Cab For Cutie
|When We Drive
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:13 AM
|Lucero
|For The Lonely Ones
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:09 AM
|Richard Thompson
|Haul Me Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:05 AM
|The National
|You Had Your Soul With You
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:02 AM
|The Hoodoo Gurus
|I Want You Back
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:57 AM
|The Doors
|The Wasp Texas Radio and The Big Beat
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:54 AM
|The New Pornographers
|High Ticket Attractions
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:49 AM
|Moving Panoramas w/ Matthew Caws
|In Tune
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:46 AM
|The Weeklings
|I Want You Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:42 AM
|JJ Grey & Mofro
|The Devil You Know
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:39 AM
|Bailen
|I Was Wrong
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:34 AM
|Dave Mason
|World In Changes
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:30 AM
|Black Pistol Fire
|Pick Your Poison
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:26 AM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Woman Like You
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:20 AM
|Cat Stevens
|On The Road To Find Out
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:16 AM
|Southern Avenue
|Keep On
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:13 AM
|PJ Harvey
|Down By The Water
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:08 AM
|Jamie T
|Zombie
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:05 AM
|The Beaches
|Snake Tongue
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:01 AM
|Jackopierce
|Late Shift
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:57 AM
|Little Feat
|Rag Mama Rag
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:52 AM
|Collective Soul
|Shine
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:49 AM
|Joan Osborne
|Broken Wings
|iTunes | Amazon