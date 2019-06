Flooding in New Jersey brings state of emergency declaration

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — Severe storms containing heavy rains and strong winds spurred flooding across southern New Jersey, disrupting travel, damaging property and prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency in some rain-soaked areas.

The storms started Wednesday night and continued for several hours through early Thursday. It was the latest round of severe weather in the region in recent days, and officials say the combined storms have left the ground saturated.

The National Weather Service says showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to hit Thursday during the evening commute, and continue well into the night.

Wednesday’s flooding forced the closures of several roads and flooded out some neighborhoods. Some residents had to be evacuated in boats.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared states of emergency in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties due to the flooding.