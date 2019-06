NJ lawmakers pass $38.7B budget proposal, send it to gov.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers passed a $38.7 billion budget, sending it Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who has not said whether he’ll accept or reject it.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the budget ahead of the June 30 end of the fiscal year and constitutional deadline.

Murphy has called for raising income taxes on millionaires, but legislators rejected his proposal to raise taxes on incomes over $1 million a year.

The lawmakers’ budget is similar to the spending blueprint Murphy proposed earlier this year, but has a few differences.

They slashed funding for free community college Murphy sought. They also zeroed out the rainy day fund that Murphy called for funding for the first time in a about a decade, among other changes.