Rutgers official sorry for video of her yelling at police

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police camera video shows the chancellor of Rutgers University’s Newark campus flaunting her position and shouting “If I miss my plane you folks are in trouble!” to campus officers investigating a fender-bender involving her driver and a parked police SUV.

The university says Nancy Cantor has apologized after watching a police camera video of the March incident, which was obtained by NJ Advance Media. It also says the officers responded with appreciation for her sentiments.

The officers stayed calm throughout the incident. They repeatedly told Cantor and her staff that they couldn’t let her car leave until they gathered details of the accident and got approval from their superiors.

Cantor and her car and driver were eventually allowed to leave for Newark Liberty International Airport. No tickets were issued.