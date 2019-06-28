Audit finds lax oversight at parks led to $343K revenue loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s state comptroller says a failure to collect late fees from vendors at state parks resulted in lost revenue of $343,000.

Comptroller Philip Degnan issued the audit report Wednesday. Among its findings were that the state Department of Environmental Protection lacked internal controls and oversight for monitoring lease payments.

The audit says that resulted in uncollected and late payments. The department oversees 29 state parks, 11 forests, five recreational areas and five marinas.

The audit says the most “egregious situations” involved two tenants at Cheesequake State Park. The department was unaware that one unidentified tenant went two years without paying rent, and another was seven months late on payments for three separate leases.

The audit says the department said it generally agreed with its findings.