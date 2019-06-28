Freeholders table resolution in opposition to the “Sanctuary State” policy

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders tabled the resolution in opposition to the “Sanctuary State” policy of the Governor of the State of New Jersey at its regular public meeting on Wednesday, June 26 in Freehold.

“Our Board prides itself on making well informed decisions on behalf of our residents and wants further information before acting on this matter,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “It is also important to note that my fellow Freeholders and I are not categorizing the documented, lawful group of citizens with illegal immigrants.”

The Board of Chosen Freeholders and County Counsel will work to revise the tabled resolution to accurately reflect their intentions while considering the potential effects of the quality of County services on residents.

“We understand that Monmouth County is a melting pot of individuals who have contributed immensely to the County’s economic development,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders has always offered unconditional support to all 53 municipalities, businesses and most importantly, the documented residents who have called Monmouth County their home for decades.”

The revised resolution will not appear on the Freeholder meeting agenda until further research is conducted by Monmouth County.

