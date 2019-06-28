Governor says there won’t be a state government shutdown

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says there won’t be a government shutdown and that he’ll enact a budget by the Sunday deadline.

Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Thursday at the Secaucus rail station.

The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy a $38.7 billion budget, much of which reflects Murphy’s priorities. It includes billions for schools, public pensions and transit.

But legislators didn’t send him a higher tax on millionaires that he sought, nor did they include nearly $30 million more for community colleges or higher fees for gun licenses.

Murphy says he hasn’t yet taken action on the budget because he’s still going through it. But he promised there would be no state government shutdown.

The governor has hinted that he could use his line-item veto on some spending, but hasn’t specified what.