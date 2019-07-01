The Latest: Sweeney criticizes Murphy over NJ’s tax burden

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney returned Gov. Phil Murphy’s criticism over the just-enacted $38.7 billion budget and suggested he wouldn’t be satisfied until the state has the highest tax burden in the country.

Sweeney and Murphy disagreed over whether to raise income taxes on people making more than $1 million a year in the budget that Murphy signed on Sunday.

Murphy wanted the rate raised, but Sweeney said he wouldn’t do it unless he gets reforms of the public worker retiree benefits system.

Murphy opposes those changes.

The first-term governor signed the Democrat-led Legislature’s budget just before a constitutional deadline. He also line-item vetoed out $48.5 million in spending.