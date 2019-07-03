Man, 86, charged with shooting death in retirement community

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An 86-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 71-year-old Florida man at a retirement community in New Jersey.

Ocean County prosecutors say Thomas Hatchett also faces a weapons charge stemming from the shooting at the Leisure Village West community in Manchester Township.

He is in custody Tuesday, and it isn’t clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.

Police went to Hatchett’s home shortly before 10 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 to report an injured person. A SWAT team also responded.

The officers found Igal Hedad face down in the street. The 71-year-old Fort Lauderdale man was bleeding from his head and had gunshot wounds to his back.

Hatchett had fled but was found later Monday at another home he has in Verona.

A motive has not been disclosed. Authorities have not said whether the men knew each other.