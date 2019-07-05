2 judges’ comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism

Listen Online
|Time
|Artist
|Title
|Buy
|10:44 PM
|Hamish Anderson
|What You Do To Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:40 PM
|Eddie Vedder
|My City of Ruins
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:36 PM
|Joy Division
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:33 PM
|The End Of America
|Break Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:27 PM
|Current Swell
|High Life
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:23 PM
|The Lumineers
|Gloria
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:18 PM
|Tony Levin
|Throw The God A Bone
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:15 PM
|The Black Keys
|Go
|iTunes | Amazon
|10:10 PM
|Spoon
|No Bullets Spent
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:56 PM
|Hollis Brown
|Do Me Right
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:53 PM
|Ani DiFranco
|Play God
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:49 PM
|The Rolling Stones
|All Down The Line
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:46 PM
|The Heavy
|Better as One
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:43 PM
|Blake Babies
|Temptation Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:38 PM
|Blue Rodeo
|5 Days in May
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:34 PM
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|Longshot
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:31 PM
|Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Re
|Bad Case
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:27 PM
|Echo In The Canyon w/ Jakob Dylan
|You Showed Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:24 PM
|Ben Kweller
|Heart Attack Kid
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:18 PM
|Gorillaz
|Clint Eastwood
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:14 PM
|Citizen Cope
|Caribbean Skies
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:07 PM
|Jonny Lang
|Lie To Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|9:03 PM
|Stevie Ray Vaughan
|Lenny
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:57 PM
|moe.
|One Way Traffic acoustic
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:55 PM
|Pete Yorn
|Calm Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:51 PM
|Johnny Marr
|Easy Money
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:40 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Mr Soul
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:34 PM
|Billy Hector Band
|Polly Anne
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:30 PM
|Railroad Earth
|Long Way To Go live
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:27 PM
|The Parlor Mob
|Someday
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:24 PM
|The Waterboys
|Where The Action Is
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:19 PM
|The New Pornographers
|This Is The World Of The Theater
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:14 PM
|John Butler Trio
|Just Call
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:05 PM
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|Read My Mind
|iTunes | Amazon
|8:02 PM
|Lenny Kravitz
|Fly Away
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:58 PM
|John Lennon
|Watching The Wheels
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:55 PM
|The Decemberists
|One Engine
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:49 PM
|Dave Matthews Band w/ Brandi Carlile
|Come Tomorrow
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:44 PM
|Jealous Of The Birds
|Blue Eyes
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:37 PM
|Luce
|Buy A Dog
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:34 PM
|Lucius
|Neighbors
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:23 PM
|Stevie Wonder
|I Wish
|iTunes | Amazon
|7:05 PM
|The Grateful Dead
|Shakedown Street live
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:57 PM
|The Clash
|Clampdown
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:54 PM
|War
|Low Rider
|6:54 PM
|War
|Low Rider
|6:47 PM
|Quincy Mumford
|Thank You
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:39 PM
|Danielle Nicole
|Cry No More
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:31 PM
|Hothouse Flowers
|Thing Of Beauty
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:28 PM
|Chris Shiflett
|Welcome To Your First Heartache
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:25 PM
|Death By Unga Bunga
|Soldier
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:22 PM
|Waiting For Henry
|All Gone
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:17 PM
|Stray Cats
|Cry Danger
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:15 PM
|Wilson Picket
|Land of 1000 Dances
|iTunes | Amazon
|6:08 PM
|Black Pistol Fire
|Pick Your Poison
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:59 PM
|The Doughboys
|Solitary Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:56 PM
|The Specials
|Rat Race
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:53 PM
|Larkin Poe
|Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:49 PM
|The Nude Party
|Chevrolet Van
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:34 PM
|Lucette
|Talk To Myself
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:31 PM
|Better Oblivion Community Center
|Dylan Thomas
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:28 PM
|Jeff Tweedy
|Family Ghost
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:11 PM
|Jocelyn And Chris Arndt
|Kill In The Cure
|iTunes | Amazon
|5:07 PM
|Eddie Vedder
|Society
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:57 PM
|U2
|A Celebration
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:53 PM
|Queens of the Stone Age
|I Sat By The Ocean
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:48 PM
|Greg Antista and the Lonely Street
|Beat Down and Broken
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:44 PM
|Mt Desolation
|Bitter Pill
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:41 PM
|Bad Bad Hats
|Midway
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:30 PM
|Aldous Harding
|The Barrel
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:24 PM
|Tame Impala
|Borderline
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:17 PM
|The Allman Betts Band
|All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:13 PM
|Jesse Malin
|Leaving Babylon
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:11 PM
|The Troggs
|With a Girl Like You
|iTunes | Amazon
|4:07 PM
|Christone Kingfish Ingram
|Outside Of This Town
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:56 PM
|The Foo Fighters
|Floaty
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:51 PM
|The Wallflowers
|Three Marlenas
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:48 PM
|Rainbow Kitten Surprise
|Heart
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:42 PM
|Ona
|Summer Candy
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:38 PM
|REM
|Crush With Eyeliner
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:35 PM
|Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
|Now I See
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:30 PM
|Sonny Landreth
|Blue Tarp Blues
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:21 PM
|Big Head Todd & The Monsters w/ To
|Cinnamon Girl
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:18 PM
|Gorillaz
|Feel Good Inc.
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:14 PM
|Foals
|Exits
|3:14 PM
|Foals
|Exits
|3:10 PM
|Joseph Arthur
|Over The Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:07 PM
|The Black Keys
|Eagle Birds
|iTunes | Amazon
|3:00 PM
|Patti Smith
|Because The Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:56 PM
|The Alarm
|Brighter Than The Sun
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:52 PM
|The Cult
|Rain
|2:52 PM
|The Cult
|Rain
|2:45 PM
|Jason Morton and the Chesapeake So
|Ride All Night
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:41 PM
|Trapper Schoepp
|Freight Train
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:35 PM
|Hollis Brown
|Do Me Right
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:32 PM
|Graham Colton
|Summer To Me
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:27 PM
|Alejandro Escovedo
|Down In The Bowery
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:24 PM
|Don DiLego
|Your Great Escape
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:19 PM
|The Weeklings
|I Want You Again
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:10 PM
|The Revelations
|Why When Love Is Gone
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:07 PM
|The Heavy
|Better as One
|iTunes | Amazon
|2:00 PM
|Humble Pie
|30 Days In The Hole
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:57 PM
|Taddy Porter
|Fever
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:53 PM
|Widespread Panic
|Welcome To My World
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:48 PM
|The Verve
|Lucky Man
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:44 PM
|Dylan Leblanc
|Domino
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:40 PM
|The Grip Weeds
|Truth Behind The Lie
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:36 PM
|Velvet Starlings
|Borrowed Time
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:27 PM
|Local Natives
|When Am I Gonna Lose You
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:22 PM
|Wives
|The 20 Teens
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:18 PM
|Ian Hunter
|Once Bitten Twice Shy
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:15 PM
|Against Me!
|Unconditional Love
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:13 PM
|The Foxboro Hot Tubs
|Ruby Room
|iTunes | Amazon
|1:10 PM
|The Waterboys
|Where The Action Is
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:59 PM
|Poco
|Rose Of Cimarron
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:54 PM
|Mudbone
|Take The Highway
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:51 PM
|The Struts w/ Kesha
|Body Talks
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:49 PM
|Jet
|Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:45 PM
|Liam Gallagher
|Shockwave
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:39 PM
|Kenny Wayne Shepherd
|Long Time Running
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:36 PM
|Ron Pope and the Nighthawks
|Hell Or High Water
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:33 PM
|Jack Johnson
|Upside Down
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:29 PM
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|Peace, Love & Happiness
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:26 PM
|Stick Figue w/ Citizen Cope
|Summertime
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:20 PM
|Jade Jackson
|Bottle It Up
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:16 PM
|Chris Isaak
|Best I Ever Had
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:13 PM
|Kaiser Chiefs
|Ruby
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:09 PM
|Castlecomer
|Fire Alarm
|iTunes | Amazon
|12:06 PM
|Black Pistol Fire
|Pick Your Poison
|iTunes | Amazon