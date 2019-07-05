Freeholders commend Brookdale Community College for receiving reaccreditation

FREEHOLD, NJ—The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is commending the president, administration, faculty and staff of Brookdale Community College for having their accreditation reaffirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

“Brookdale is and will continue to be a valuable resource to Monmouth County residents seeking to obtain a college degree, advance their careers and engage in lifelong learning programs,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The Board of Chosen Freeholders is grateful to Brookdale for being our community partner in making Monmouth County a great place to live and to learn.”

“Achieving accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education demonstrates that Brookdale Community College has met the rigorous and comprehensive standards for higher education set forth by the Commission,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the College. “The reaccreditation of Brookdale Community College, which ranks second in the State and in the top five percent in the country out of more than 1,100 community colleges, came as no surprise.”

Freeholder Burry added, “The Freeholders are proud of the hard work and dedication of President Dr. David Stout, his leadership team and the entire Brookdale community.”

According to their website, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education is responsible for more than 525 accredited and candidate institutions, located in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other locations abroad.