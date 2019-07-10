Shore town’s fire department leaders resign amid state probe

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three fire officials in a southern New Jersey resort community have resigned in the wake of a state-led investigation.

The state’s Division of Fire Safety recently started looking at the volunteer fire department in Sea Isle City after a number of large fires and an anonymous complaint.

Officials say the probe found the fire chief and his two assistant chiefs lacked the proper certifications for “incident command.” They were replaced by three people who have proper certifications.

The move comes as many Sea Isle City residents continue to push for full-time firefighters and have voiced concerns over response times.

City officials have not commented on the change in fire department leadership.