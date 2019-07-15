The Get Ahead – Deepest Light

The Get Ahead is a five-piece group from Portland, OR that has evolved from retro-soul evangelism to a more mature and distinct identity. Their newest release, Mind is a Mountain, highlights their emotive and gritty roots aesthetic while hinting at soul with simmering grooves, yearning vocals, and purposeful lyrics. Produced by Grammy Award winning artist, Son Little (Mavis Staples, RJD2), the quintet mines an amalgam of classic rock, swampy blues, vintage soul, R&B and gospel in their mission to move people.

