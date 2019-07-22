Officials: Drawbridge stuck open due to heat

RUMSON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a drawbridge spanning a New Jersey river was stuck open for about an hour due to the hot weather.

NJ.com reports that the Oceanic Bridge over the Navesink River between Rumson and Middletown was closed Saturday evening after operators were unable to get it to lock back in the closed position.

Monmouth County officials say heat caused expansion of the metal encasing the drawbridge, which is a popular route for residents and beachgoers. Temperatures were reported between 95 and 100 degrees in the county during the afternoon.