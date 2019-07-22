Monmouth Park Takes Big Hit on Haskell Day

The heat and humidity this weekend was not kind to Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport.

The heat caused the delay of The Haskell Invitational and cancellation of many races on Saturday. The race did run with Maxiumm Security winning after a stewards’ challenge.

The park announced just over 25,000 fans came to the marquee event. That’s a 32 percent decrease from last year. That reflected in betting numbers as well. The on-track handle decreased about 70 percent with a total handle, which includes off-track betting, down about 36 percent.

Dennis Drazen CEO of Darby Development, the operator of the track, told NJ.com on Saturday, “If I lose money because of a decision I made and I protected the safety of horses in the process, I did the right thing no matter who thinks otherwise.”