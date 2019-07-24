Freeholders thank all who have helped in the storm aftermath

FREEHOLD, NJ – In the aftermath of yesterday’s storm, which brought heavy rain, high winds, flash floods and left more than 100,000 JCP & L customers without power, Monmouth County Freeholders wishes to express their gratitude to the emergency personnel who have been working around-the-clock to help others.

“I would like to thank all emergency response personnel throughout the County, including the Fire Marshal’s Office and all of the fire departments, who have responded to an increase in calls due to the storm,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Pat Impreveduto, liaison to the Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management (OEM). “I would also like to recognize Mike Oppegaard, the OEM Coordinator, for his timely response in our time of need. The OEM and the Department of Public Works have worked together seamlessly to keep residents informed and ensure their safety.”

The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering crews have ensured that the County roadways and traffic signals have remained operational.

“I am grateful to all of the first responders who risked their own safety to go out into the storm to help their neighbors in need,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “I also have to thank all of the County traffic and highway crews who have done their part to make sure the roadways are safe for the emergency vehicles to travel on by clearing fallen trees and branches and hooking traffic lights without power up to generators.”

The Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office has actively posted updates and safety tips before, during and after the storm.

“In times of emergencies, it is important for our residents to be able to look to the Sheriff and the County for information about what is going on,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. “I encourage everyone to follow the Sheriff’s Office and the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and check the County website at www.visitmonmouth.com for important news and updates.”

For storm-related updates, including the list of where JCP&L customers can receive free water and ice, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

“Additionally, I would like to thank the several ShopRites, Acmes and Foodtowns for providing free water and ice for JCP&L customers that are still without electricity,” added Deputy Director Impreveduto. “It is wonderful seeing our community work together, and support one another, in unfortunate circumstances.”