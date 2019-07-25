NJ Medical Marijuana Program Triples

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s medical marijuana program has tripled the number of patients and nearly doubled the number of participating physicians since Gov. Phil Murphy took office.

State officials say 51,000 patients, 2,000 caregivers and 1,000 doctors are now participating in the program. New Jersey recently expanded its medical marijuana program, including increasing the number of illnesses eligible for cannabis use, boosting the amount that can be dispensed and raising the number of cultivator permits