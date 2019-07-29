New NJ law makes changing municipal government harder

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new law will make it more difficult for New Jersey municipalities seeking changes in their form of government.

NJ.com reports that the bill signed into law las week by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver changes the minimum number of required voter signatures to replace a municipality’s form of government.

Signatures for such measures must now constitute 25 percent of the total votes cast in the town during the last General Assembly election. Before, only 10 percent of the previous election votes were required. The measure also requires a supermajority, or two-thirds, of the governing body to approve placing the question on the ballot.

The bill supersedes the Mount Laurel Township council’s effort to change from a partisan form to nonpartisan and move the election from November to May.