The Waterboys – Where The Action Is

photo by Xavier Mercade

Continuing the blazing trail set by 2015’s acclaimed Modern Blues and 2017’s top ten-reaching double album Out Of All This Blue. Its title inspired by the chorus of Robert Parker’s 1960s mod/northern soul classic Let’s Go Baby, Where The Action Is is a 10-song, genre-defying album, testament to the enduring talents of the band’s founder and front man Mike Scott. One of the finest British songwriters of the past four decades, his songs have been covered and/or recorded by artists including Prince, who crafted two different arrangements of Scott’s classic The Whole Of The Moon, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle, and Ellie Goulding, who had a number three hit in 2013 with How Long Will I Love You.

