First-Ever Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders invites residents and visitors to support the County’s local farmers and businesses by attending the first annual Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, July 28 to Sunday, August 4.

“The working relationship between restaurants and local growers is so vital to the overall economic climate of the County,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The 46 restaurants already signed up are from all different regions of the County and will offer an array of delicious dishes that feature ingredients that are grown in Monmouth County.”

Restaurants participating in the Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week will feature at least one dish that is made with ingredients that have been grown in Monmouth County.

All participating restaurants are featured on the Grown in Monmouth online directory, with new ones added almost daily. This online directory not only features restaurants, but also includes farmers markets, community supported agriculture and gardens, produce distributors and more.

“The Freeholders sought to promote both the agricultural community and restaurants by showcasing the respective businesses through one, weeklong event,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Board of Agriculture. “Restaurant Week will surely deliver creative cuisine that will have residents and visitors coming back for seconds.”

For more information about the first-ever Grown in Monmouth Restaurant Week, go to www.growninmonmouth.comor contact the Monmouth County Division of Economic Development by phone at 732-431-7470 or by email at econdev@visitmonmouth.com.