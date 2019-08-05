Daddy Long Legs – Winners Circle

New York City’s most beloved blues bashers have been huffing and puffing and blowing houses down on a nightly basis on their infinite world tour and always bring an elevated level of rough and ready intensity to contemporary lo-fi blues with their explosive fire ceremony.

A Daddy Long Legs show is equal parts roots rock, blues and guttural soul; stripping down old standards and making them shiny and new again. Some of the originals are like an all-out spiritual revival, while others are hauntingly beautiful.

