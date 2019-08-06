New Jersey enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver signed the measures Monday at the governor’s office while Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the state on vacation.

The new laws come after weekend firearm attacks in Texas and Ohio left 31 dead, but the legislation’s sponsor says Monday’s event was set before the weekend attacks.

One measure requires the Health Department to establish a violence intervention plan to lower the risk of re-injury or retaliatory violence.

Another requires top-level trauma centers to have similar plans in place. The third bill requires the state’s Victims of Crime Compensation Office to partner with trauma centers to get victims into intervention programs.