Norcross to appeal dismissal of lawsuit against Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An influential political powerbroker is planning to appeal a judge’s dismissal of his lawsuit over New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s business tax credit task force.

George Norcross and the firms that sued Murphy filed an appeal notice Monday.

Last week, a Superior Court judge tossed out Norcross’ suit. Norcross argued the task force Murphy set up this year was illegal, wasn’t leading a “bona fide” investigation and unfairly targeted Norcross and the other firms suing Murphy.

The judge disagreed.

Murphy established the task force after state auditor and comptroller reports raised questions about how the state’s multi-billion dollar tax credit programs were run.

Norcross is executive chairman of insurance brokerage Conner Strong & Buckelew and chairs Cooper University Health’s board. He’s a Democratic fundraiser and former Camden County party chairman.