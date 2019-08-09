County has second-highest litter reduction rate in Statewide survey

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is pleased to announce that Monmouth County had the second highest reduction rate of litter out of the State’s 21 counties, according to a recent study.

The 2018 New Jersey Litter Survey, which was commissioned for the New Jersey Clean Communities Council, Inc., showed that Monmouth County reduced litter by 78%, second only to Atlantic County, which had an 81% reduction rate.

“I am proud to announce that Monmouth County was a leader the State in the reduction of litter from 2004 to 2017,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Clean Communities. “On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I commend Clean Communities as well as the County Recycling and Solid Waste Planning staff for their diligent efforts in minimizing waste and keeping Monmouth County the place you want to be.”

Two surveys, in 2004 and 2017, were administered by Environmental Resource Planning, LLC at 94 different sites throughout the State. Eight of the sites monitored were located in Monmouth County.

The 2017 survey evaluated the changes at all of the sites and eighteen out of the 21 counties showed a substantial decrease, including Monmouth County, which experienced a 78% drop in litter.

“Monmouth County has come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Residents can do their part by always disposing of trash properly and following the rules of recycling in their homes, schools and at work to help reduce litter.”

For more information about Monmouth County Clean Communities, go to www.visitmonmouth.com. Click here to view the New Jersey Litter Survey and visit www.njclean.org to learn more about the Statewide littler-abatement program.