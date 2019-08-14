Bottled water sent to Newark found to be past ‘best by’ date

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An initial shipment of bottled water for Newark residents affected by potentially high lead levels has been found to be past its “best by” date — but state officials say no one is at risk.

Twenty-thousand cases were distributed Monday after tests showed lead in a few homes where residents have been using filters.

The state ordered 20,000 replacement cases and 50,000 more that were to be delivered Tuesday.

State health officials say expiration dates aren’t required on bottled water but that some companies use them to help manage stock rotation.

Newark has given out more than 30,000 filters since last year after the city found high lead levels due to lead service lines to some homes.

Officials are doing more testing to determine if the filters are working correctly.